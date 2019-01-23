English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rohingya Muslims Stuck in ‘Zero Line’ Were Pushed Back by Bangladesh Border Guards: BSF Tells Govt
The BSF believes that the group had split up and crossed via forested areas to Bangladesh where they were caught by Bangladesh border guards and pushed back.
BSF) officials with members of Rohingya Muslim community in one of the tents along the zero line.
Loading...
New Delhi: The 31 Rohingya Muslims, who were stuck in ‘zero line’ beyond the barbed wire fence along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura since Friday, were perhaps pushed back to India by Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) after they had crossed over to Bangladeshi territory, the BSF has told ministry of home affairs.
Pictures available with CNN-News18 show that the Border Security Force (BSF) pitched tents along the zero line beyond the fencing in Tripura to help the Rohingya, after they had spent two nights in the open.
"Two photocopies of the UNHCR refugee card were found with this group. They did not reveal to us in their preliminary interrogation how they had reached the zero line," a BSF official said.
The BSF believes that this group, which includes minors and babies, travelled from Rohingya camps in Jammu to Tripura, stayed on for some days before trying to cross over to Bangladesh where their extended families live. "Initial assessment suggests the group had split up and crossed via forested areas to Bangladesh where they were caught by BGB and pushed back," an officer said on the condition of anonymity.
The BSF had on Tuesday handed over all 31 of them to the Tripura police, ending a standoff with its counterpart, the BGB, on the issue.
The group will now be tried for violations of the Indian passport act.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Pictures available with CNN-News18 show that the Border Security Force (BSF) pitched tents along the zero line beyond the fencing in Tripura to help the Rohingya, after they had spent two nights in the open.
"Two photocopies of the UNHCR refugee card were found with this group. They did not reveal to us in their preliminary interrogation how they had reached the zero line," a BSF official said.
The BSF believes that this group, which includes minors and babies, travelled from Rohingya camps in Jammu to Tripura, stayed on for some days before trying to cross over to Bangladesh where their extended families live. "Initial assessment suggests the group had split up and crossed via forested areas to Bangladesh where they were caught by BGB and pushed back," an officer said on the condition of anonymity.
The BSF had on Tuesday handed over all 31 of them to the Tripura police, ending a standoff with its counterpart, the BGB, on the issue.
The group will now be tried for violations of the Indian passport act.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did Disha Patani Forget That She's Not Supposed to Copy Paste Caption for Instagram Posts?
- PUBG Mobile to Introduce Prime, Prime Plus Subscription Plans Starting at Rs 71: Everything You Need to Know
- Priyanka Chopra Repeats Her Signature White Turtle Neck Like a Pro
- Katrina Smashes Sixes, Asks Anushka to 'Put in Small Words For Her' with Skipper Virat Kohli
- Google to Verify Political Ads in India Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results