Rohingyas Will Never be Accepted as Indian Citizens, Says Amit Shah During Citizenship Bill Debate in LS

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha on Monday that the Centre will never touch Article 371 and that Rohingyas will never be accepted as citizens of India.

Shah made the remarks while speaking in the debate over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was tabled in the Lower House on Monday.

"Rohingyas will never be accepted as citizens of India. They infiltrated India through Bangladesh. The came from Myanmar," Shah said.

"There is a difference between Article 370 and Article 371. Article 371 does not give flag to anyone. We will never touch Article 371. I am assuring this to the whole northeast region," the Home Minister said.

After the government abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Article 371, which has special provisions for other states, primarily from the northeast region, has gained attention.

