Rohini Court Explosion: Delhi Police Identifies Several Suspects, Say Sources

The Delhi Police Special Cell has identified several suspects in connection with the low-intensity explosion inside the Rohini district court here earlier this month, source said on Thursday. The explosion that took place inside the courtroom no. 102 on December 9 injured one person.

Police sources said the Special Cell investigators have identified several suspects in the case, but refused to divulge further details. Further investigation in the matter is underway, they added. The explosion took place months after jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead by two men, who were dressed as lawyers, inside a Rohini courtroom on September 24. Police in retaliatory fire killed the assailants who were from the rival Tillu gang.

Sources had said that the powder recovered from the spot seems to be ammonium nitrate. It has been handed over to the NSG which will ascertain the further details regarding the substance. Prima facie, it appears that the explosive was planted in a tiffin inside a laptop bag. Battery parts have also been recovered. It seems like a battery was set up for the explosion, sources had said. Court officials had said that there are around 75 cameras on the Rohini court premises. However, there is no camera at the corridor and inside courtroom number 102 where the incident happened. The cameras are installed at the main gates, court hall area and the police post.

