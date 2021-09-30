Rohini Court Shootout: Crime Branch Takes 3-day Custody of Jailed Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch unit on Thursday took three-day custody of jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya for interrogating him in connection the murder of his rival Jitender Gogi inside a Rohini courtroom last week, officials said. The development comes after the Crime Branch unit questioned Tajpuriya in Mandoli prison for two hours on Wednesday evening.

Tajpuriya is suspected to be one of the prime conspirators behind the dramatic shootout that took place on Friday. “Tillu Tajpuriya was on Thursday taken into police custody for three days. We have also got a police remand of one of the arrested accused Umang Yadav extended for the next three days," a senior police officer said.

“During this period, Tajpuriya will be interrogated and confronted with evidence. He will also be jointly interrogated with Yadav, so that we can corroborate their versions and join the missing dots in the case," he said. During questioning on Wednesday evening, he denied his involvement in the Rohini shootout incident but accepted that he was in touch with his associates, the senior police officer said.

A preliminary investigation into the case had revealed that the entire operation to kill Gogi was given on phone by Tajpuriya, sources had said. According to them, Tajpuriya was in touch with his associates via internet calling and was giving them directions on how to execute the plan.

On Friday, two assailants Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep, dressed as lawyers, entered a crowded Rohini courtroom and shot dead gangster Gogi. However, they were then killed in police retaliatory fire. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had arrested two men — Umang Yadav and Vinay — from a flat in northwest Delhi’s Haiderpur area in connection with the incident and their custody was later handed over to the Crime Branch which is probing the case, police officials had said.

According to the police, Tyagi and Jagdeep alias Jagga were from Gogi’s rival gangs. Tajpuriya, Sunil Rathee and Naveen Bali, all chiefs of different criminal gangs, who are in jail are suspected to be behind the incident, according to the police.

The Gogi and Tillu gangs are reportedly at war for years.

