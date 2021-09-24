Rohini Court Shootout: Gangster Jitender Gogi's Tryst With Crime Began in Delhi University

It was back in 2016, when gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi had managed to escape police custody in Harayana’s Jind when he was being taken to court for a hearing. After evading police for four years, Gogi was arrested from a posh Gurugram flat in March last year. It is then ironic that Delhi’s most-wanted gangster was gunned down in a similar setup at a Rohini court on Friday, where he was being presented for a hearing. Two gunmen a from rival gang, dressed as lawyers, shot him dead as he stood before a judge in the courtroom.

Gogi, aged about 30, was linked to brutal gang battles, murders, robberies and extortion in Delhi and states across northern India. His tryst with crime and gang activity goes back to 2010, when he lost his father. A student at Delhi University’s Swani Shradhanand College, Gogi’s criminal background can be traced back to student politics. It was in DU that he met Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, who would go on to become his right-hand man. His first arrest can be traced back to October 2011, after he and Fajja assaulted and fired at two men during the student elections at Shradhanand College.

Delhi police said Gogi was in a particularly bitter battle with a gang leader known as Sunil alias Tillu for control of regions in northern India. It was members of Tillu’s gang who disguised themselves as lawyers to enter the Delhi court. The Gogi-Tillu rivalry also began in DU. According to police, Gogi’s death is a result of this gang war, and the two rivals have been involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion among others.

Gogi’s brutal murder can be dated to 2018 when a Tillu gang member was shot dead by Gogi’s men in the same court’s vicinity.

According to sources, Gogi was found to be operating freely from behind bars. After having lost his right-hand man Fajja earlier this year in an alleged police encounter, Gogi had formed an alliance with Dubai-based gangster Kala Jathedi.

He was appearing before the Rohini court on Friday in a MCOCA case filed in 2018. A total of 19 cases have been mentioned in the MCOCA FIR, including those of murder, attempt to murder, robberies, extortion, dacoities and carjackings.

Among the most prominent cases where Gogi was involved was the murder of popular Haryanvi singer Harshita Dahiya in October 2017. Gogi, Fajja and two others had pumped seven bullets into Dahiya on the behest of the singer’s brother-in-law Dinesh Karala. Dahiya was said to be a prime witness in the alleged murder of Karala’s mother by him. Karala had reportedly formed an alliance with Gogi when the two were lodged in Tihar Jail from 2013 to 2015. They had promised that they would help each other eliminate gang rivals.

In 2018, Gogi and Fajja were also behind a shootout in Burari that left three of their rivals and a passer-by dead.

(With AFP inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here