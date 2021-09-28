Rohini Court Shootout: HC Asks Police to File Status Report on Plea to Enhance Security in District Courts

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the police to file a status report on a plea seeking to ensure adequate security in district courts in the national capital in the wake of recent shootout inside the crowded Rohini courtroom here which left three people dead. Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to Delhi Police and Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on a petition filed by a woman advocate and said the report be filed within five days.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 11. The police informed the court that it was taking steps to ensure that the security in district courts is geared up adequately.

The advocate said in her plea that she has been practising in various Delhi courts which have become unsafe and an easy terrain for gangsters to settle scores with each other, making courts unsafe for thousands of lawyers. The plea sought direction to Delhi Police and BCD to consider instructing all the police personnel at court entrances to ensure that they check the ID cards of every lawyer who enters the court premises.

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside the Rohini courtroom on September 24 in a dramatic shootout that also saw the police fire bullets in retaliation, the officials had said. Video footage of the incident showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207.

The two gunmen dressed as lawyers are suspected to be members of rival Tillu gang, an official had said, adding that over 30 shots were fired.

