Rohini Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Rajesh Nama Bansiwala Of AAP Leading

Rohini (रोहिणी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and North district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Rohini is part of 5. North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Rohini is one of the only two swing seats in Delhi where the victory margin in the previous three Assembly elections was less than 5% of the total votes polled. Rohini was one of the three seats which BJP won in the 2015 elections. Rohini has the lowest percentage of Scheduled Caste (4.98%) population among all Delhi Assembly constituencies. This is the only seat which AAP had won in 2013, but lost in 2015.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.98%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.4%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,82,979 eligible electors, of which 95,302 were male, 87,665 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rohini in 2020 is 919.87.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Rohini, there are a total of 3022 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,74,653 eligible electors, of which 91,328 were male, 83,262 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,61,913 eligible electors, of which 84,597 were male, 77,309 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,51,701 eligible electors, of which 78,973 were male, 72,591 female.

The number of service voters in Rohini in 2015 was 53. In 2013, there were 0 and in 2008 there were 137.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Vijender Gupta of BJP won in this seat by defeating C L Gupta Advocate of AAP by a margin of 5,367 votes which was 4.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.83% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Rajesh Garg of AAP won in this seat defeating Jai Bhagwan Aggarwal of BJP by a margin of 1,872 votes which was 1.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 43.54% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Jai Bhagwan Aggarwal of BJP won in this seat defeating Vijender Jindal of INC by a margin of 25,774 votes which was 28.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 62.56% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 13. Rohini Assembly segment of North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Hans Raj Hans won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 6 contestants. In 2013, 5 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 7 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rohini are: Arun Kumar Chadha (BSP), Rajesh Nama Bansiwala (AAP), Vijender Gupta (BJP), Sumesh Gupta (INC), Rajbir (BDP), Rajesh Garg (IND), Sheela Rani (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.02%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 68.86%, while it was 68.15% in 2013. In 2008, 58.79% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -5.84%.

Rohini

ROHINI, NORTH DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 171 polling stations in 13. Rohini constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 170. In 2013 there were 170 polling stations and in 2008, there were 165.

Extent:

13. Rohini constituency comprises of the following areas of North district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 33 (Part) EB No. 60-114, 131-358, 412-416, 418, 424, 425, 427-431 and 433 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 34 (Part) EB No. 134-169. 4 municipal wards (Rohini F, Rohini G, Rohini H, Rohini I) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Rohini is 8.14 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110042, 110085, 110089

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Rohini is: 28°41'38.8"N 77°05'21.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Rohini results.

