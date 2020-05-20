Rohini Jail Official Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Infection Tally of Delhi Prison Touches 17

A senior official at the Rohini Jail tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday, May 20, a week after 16 people from the prison premise were reported Covid-19 positive.

After the Assistant Superintendent of the Delhi jail tested positive for the virus, at least 10 staff members who lived near the officer were put on self-quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

The official tested positive four days after Rohini jail authorities reported samples of 15 inmates and a staff member had tested positive. They were tested after coming in contact with an inmate who had tested positive for the virus last week.

According to jail officials, medical screening of all the inmates has been conducted and will continue in view of asymptomatic cases.

Disinfection/sanitisation drives inside the facility have also been done. All necessary action as per medical protocol is being taken, officials said.

The first coronavirus patient in the prison facility was reported after an inmate was admitted to the DDU Hospital for intestinal related health issues for which he was operated on May 10. He was tested for Covid-19 and his report released on May 13.

After his report, the jail authorities collected samples of 19 inmates who were sharing the barrack with the infected patient. Additionally, five jail staff members were also tested. A total of 15 inmates and a jail staff were later reported Covid-19 positive.

The total number of positive cases at the Rohini Jail stands 17 which includes 15 inmates and two jail officials.

