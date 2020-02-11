Rohit Kumar (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Delhi result tally
Rohit Kumar (AAP) Election Result 2020
Live election result status of Rohit Kumar (रोहित कुमार) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Trilokpuri seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Rohit Kumar has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Live election result status of Rohit Kumar (रोहित कुमार) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Trilokpuri seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Rohit Kumar has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Rohit Kumar is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Trilokpuri constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Music Teacher/Municipal Councilor. Rohit Kumar's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 43 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 93.9 lakh which includes Rs. 18.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 75 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 3.3 lakh of which Rs. 3.3 lakh is self income. Rohit Kumar's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Trilokpuri are: Kiran (BJP), Raghu Raj Singh (BSP), Rohit Kumar (AAP), Vijay Kumar (INC), Ajay Chauhan (BSNP), Akshtiz Birmani (RSP), Mayank Kumar (SBP), Rajesh Kumar (AJPI), Vikram (JPR), Kavita Rani Singh (IND).
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Rohit Kumar (AAP) in 2020 Trilokpuri elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
