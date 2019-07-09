Rohit Sharma ‘Requests’ Special Puja at Indore’s Super-Selector Temple Ahead of India vs New Zealand Semifinal
Chief priest Ashok Bhatt claimed that as Sharma could not be present in person, he had forwarded a request to hold a special puja.
File photo of Rohit Sharma at the Khajrana Ganesh temple in Indore.
Indore: Ahead of India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final, the famous Khajrana Ganesh temple in Indore organised a special puja to pray for the Indian team's victory.
The temple administration said the special hawan was performed at the request of star opener Rohit Sharma, who he said is a staunch follower of Lord Ganesha, the principal deity at Khajrana temple.
The hawan was performed by 11 priests amid changing of mantras this morning. Chief priest Ashok Bhatt claimed that as Sharma could not be present here in person, he had forwarded a request to hold a special puja.
Sharma, along with several other cricketers like Ajinkya Rahane and Suresh Raina, has been a regular visitor at the temple, which has been dubbed the “super-selector” temple as many cricketers sought blessings before being picked for Team India.
The priests said they also prayed to the almighty that rain does not interrupt proceedings during Tuesday's match and India goes on to win the World Cup. The weather forecast is not bright for the semi-final match, with overcast conditions and chances of rain being predicted.
