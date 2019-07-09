Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rohit Sharma ‘Requests’ Special Puja at Indore’s Super-Selector Temple Ahead of India vs New Zealand Semifinal

Chief priest Ashok Bhatt claimed that as Sharma could not be present in person, he had forwarded a request to hold a special puja.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:July 9, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rohit Sharma ‘Requests’ Special Puja at Indore’s Super-Selector Temple Ahead of India vs New Zealand Semifinal
File photo of Rohit Sharma at the Khajrana Ganesh temple in Indore.
Loading...

Indore: Ahead of India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final, the famous Khajrana Ganesh temple in Indore organised a special puja to pray for the Indian team's victory.

The temple administration said the special hawan was performed at the request of star opener Rohit Sharma, who he said is a staunch follower of Lord Ganesha, the principal deity at Khajrana temple.

The hawan was performed by 11 priests amid changing of mantras this morning. Chief priest Ashok Bhatt claimed that as Sharma could not be present here in person, he had forwarded a request to hold a special puja.

Sharma, along with several other cricketers like Ajinkya Rahane and Suresh Raina, has been a regular visitor at the temple, which has been dubbed the “super-selector” temple as many cricketers sought blessings before being picked for Team India.

The priests said they also prayed to the almighty that rain does not interrupt proceedings during Tuesday's match and India goes on to win the World Cup. The weather forecast is not bright for the semi-final match, with overcast conditions and chances of rain being predicted.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram