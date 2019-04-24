Take the pledge to vote

Rohit Shekhar's Wife Killed Him, Destroyed Evidence Within 90 Minutes: Police

Shukla was detained and questioned for over eight hours on Sunday along with two domestic helps in connection with the murder case.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
Rohit Shekhar's Wife Killed Him, Destroyed Evidence Within 90 Minutes: Police
File image of Rohit Shekhar's wife Apoorva Shukla.
New Delhi: Rohit Shekhar's wife Apoorva Shukla, who was detained in connection with his murder, has been arrested.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch was waiting for the forensic report to solve the mystery behind Shekhar's unnatural death, sources said on Tuesday. The police had said the suspected persons from inside the house were behind the killing as no sign of forceful entry was found.

Shukla was detained on Sunday along with two domestic helps in connection with Shekhar's murder. He was the son of former Uttarakhand chief minister late ND Tiwari.

Shekhar's wife was questioned for over eight hours by the crime branch on Sunday. His mother had alleged that Shukla and her and her family were money-minded and wanted to acquire the family property. She had earlier said the couple had started having fights right from the first day of marriage.

Domestic help Bholu Mandal, who is a key witness in the case, revealed that blood was oozing out of Rohit's nose when he spotted him. ND Tiwari's son  was brought dead to the Max Hospital in Saket in south Delhi on Tuesday.
