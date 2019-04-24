English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rohit Shekhar's Wife Killed Him, Destroyed Evidence Within 90 Minutes: Police
Shukla was detained and questioned for over eight hours on Sunday along with two domestic helps in connection with the murder case.
File image of Rohit Shekhar's wife Apoorva Shukla.
Loading...
New Delhi: Rohit Shekhar's wife Apoorva Shukla, who was detained in connection with his murder, has been arrested.
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch was waiting for the forensic report to solve the mystery behind Shekhar's unnatural death, sources said on Tuesday. The police had said the suspected persons from inside the house were behind the killing as no sign of forceful entry was found.
Shukla was detained on Sunday along with two domestic helps in connection with Shekhar's murder. He was the son of former Uttarakhand chief minister late ND Tiwari.
Shekhar's wife was questioned for over eight hours by the crime branch on Sunday. His mother had alleged that Shukla and her and her family were money-minded and wanted to acquire the family property. She had earlier said the couple had started having fights right from the first day of marriage.
Domestic help Bholu Mandal, who is a key witness in the case, revealed that blood was oozing out of Rohit's nose when he spotted him. ND Tiwari's son was brought dead to the Max Hospital in Saket in south Delhi on Tuesday.
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch was waiting for the forensic report to solve the mystery behind Shekhar's unnatural death, sources said on Tuesday. The police had said the suspected persons from inside the house were behind the killing as no sign of forceful entry was found.
Shukla was detained on Sunday along with two domestic helps in connection with Shekhar's murder. He was the son of former Uttarakhand chief minister late ND Tiwari.
Shekhar's wife was questioned for over eight hours by the crime branch on Sunday. His mother had alleged that Shukla and her and her family were money-minded and wanted to acquire the family property. She had earlier said the couple had started having fights right from the first day of marriage.
Domestic help Bholu Mandal, who is a key witness in the case, revealed that blood was oozing out of Rohit's nose when he spotted him. ND Tiwari's son was brought dead to the Max Hospital in Saket in south Delhi on Tuesday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to Launch in India on May 14: Expected Features, Price and More
- Tata Sky is Offering New Channel Packs, And Has Updated Channel Prices For Its DTH Users
- Natalie Portman's Avengers Endgame Premiere Appearance Has Fans Guessing About Jane Foster's Return
- Deepika Padukone's This Sizzling Picture is 'Killing' Ranveer Singh, See Here
- This Newlywed Couple Sang Jagjit and Chitra Singh's 'Punjabi Tappe' With a Personal Twist
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results