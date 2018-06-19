Rohith Vemula’s Mother Denies Accusing Muslim League of Exploiting Her

A day after a news report said research scholar Rohith Vemula’s mother had accused the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of not fulfilling its promise of building a house for the family, Radhika Vemula termed the article “fake”.According to the report, Radhika claimed that the IUML promised her Rs 20 lakh to build a house soon after her son committed suicide, but only used her for political gains.She added that she was taken to several public gatherings and while her presence helped the IUML, she never received what she was promised.She alleged that on one occasion, the party gave her two cheques of Rs 2.5 lakh each but one of them bounced.CK Subair, general secretary of the Youth Wing of Kerala unit of Muslim League, had said the cheque bounce was a mistake.Soon after the article, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Twitter: “This is saddening!! Politics over the dead.. Instalments yet to be paid.. It seems while some were eying for gains over an unfortunate Suicide, Truth was the biggest looser!!”However, on Tuesday, Radhika said the article was spreading misinformation. “No cheque bounced, it was rejected due to an error. I have no problem with them [IUML]. They have given me an advance of Rs 5 lakh for land and promised me Rs 10 lakh more after Ramzan. I will campaign for anyone who is against the BJP. The article is spreading wrong things,” she said.Rohith’s brother also took to Facebook to defend his mother and the IUML. “…This is to clarify that someone hacked my account and trying to defame my mom, Radhika Vemula, by saying that she accepted some amount from IUML party, Kerala to talk against Mr. Modi. That's bull shit and not true. IUML party promised to help us to build a house as we are poor. And they stand on their word.”Rohith Vemula’s suicide inside the University of Hyderabad campus in 2016 had triggered a massive row with the Opposition calling it a case of atrocities against Dalits. However, an inquiry by the Andhra Pradesh government declared Vemula as belonging to the Other Backward Class and not a Dalit.