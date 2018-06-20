English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rohith Vemula's Mother Rejects Piyush Goyal's Claim That She Was Paid to Target BJP, PM Modi
Radhika Vemula said that organisers of the rallies made travel arrangements for her. "I still do my job (stitching clothes) for livelihood," she said.
Radhika, mother of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, during a protest over her son's death. (File photo: GETTY IMAGES)
Amaravati: Radhika Vemula, the mother of University of Hyderabad research scholar Rohith Vemula whose suicide in 2016 had sparked a major political row, denied she was given money to target the BJP over her son's death.
"This is...full of lies. Nobody paid me to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP. I do hold them responsible for my son's death," Radhika told a news channel after Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal accused the opposition of exploiting the tragedy for political gains.
"I only told an online media that the Indian Union Muslim League promised me some money to buy a house following my son's death. But that was not for attending any rally or criticising the Prime Minister or the BJP, she said.
She added that organisers of the rallies made travel arrangements for her. "I still do my job (stitching clothes) for livelihood," she said.
Radhika lives in Sangadigunta on the outskirts of Guntur city in the Andhra Pradesh capital region.
Her younger son Raja, an auto driver, too supports her.
Also Watch
"This is...full of lies. Nobody paid me to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP. I do hold them responsible for my son's death," Radhika told a news channel after Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal accused the opposition of exploiting the tragedy for political gains.
"I only told an online media that the Indian Union Muslim League promised me some money to buy a house following my son's death. But that was not for attending any rally or criticising the Prime Minister or the BJP, she said.
She added that organisers of the rallies made travel arrangements for her. "I still do my job (stitching clothes) for livelihood," she said.
Radhika lives in Sangadigunta on the outskirts of Guntur city in the Andhra Pradesh capital region.
Her younger son Raja, an auto driver, too supports her.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra TUV300 PLUS with 9-Seats Launched in India for Rs 9.47 Lakh
- ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Detailed Image Gallery
- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Planning To Tie The Knot In 2020?
- Shaw and Mayank Slam Centuries as India 'A' Annihilate Leicestershire