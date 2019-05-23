English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Rohtak Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Deepender Singh Hooda of INC Leading at 12:14 PM
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rohtak (रोहतक) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rohtak (रोहतक) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
7. Rohtak is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.26% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Rohtak is 80.38%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Deepender Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,70,627 votes which was 16.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.93% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Deepender Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 4,45,736 votes which was 53.28% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 69.92% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.71% and in 2009, the constituency registered 65.62% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rohtak was: Deepender Singh (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,50,127 men, 7,17,381 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rohtak Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Rohtak is: 28.8333 76.6667
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रोहतक, हरियाणा (Hindi); রোহতাক, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); रोहतक, हरयाणा (Marathi); રોહતક, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); ரொடாக், ஹரியானா (Tamil); రోహతక్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ರೋಟಕ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); റോത്തക്, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
INC
Deepender Singh Hooda
INC
Deepender Singh Hooda
LEADING
In 2009, Deepender Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 4,45,736 votes which was 53.28% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 69.92% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
Rohtak Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
105503
47.15%
Deepender Singh Hooda
BJP
100945
45.11%
Arvind Kumar Sharma
BSP
7721
3.45%
Kishan Lal Panchal
JNKP
5836
2.61%
Pradeep Kumar Deswal
INLD
1258
0.56%
Dharamvir
IND
554
0.25%
Vinay
Nota
507
0.23%
Nota
IND
489
0.22%
Rambir
IND
202
0.09%
Parveen Kumar
SUCI
145
0.06%
Jaikaran Mandauthi
IND
140
0.06%
Ram Kishan Sain
IND
84
0.04%
Satyavir Singh
BPHP
77
0.03%
Imran
IND
71
0.03%
Krishan
PSP(L)
55
0.02%
Manju Devi
DSPD
52
0.02%
Sukhbir
IND
50
0.02%
Inderjeet
IND
37
0.02%
Ashok Kumar
AKAP
33
0.01%
Rajbir
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.71% and in 2009, the constituency registered 65.62% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rohtak was: Deepender Singh (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,50,127 men, 7,17,381 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rohtak Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Rohtak is: 28.8333 76.6667
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रोहतक, हरियाणा (Hindi); রোহতাক, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); रोहतक, हरयाणा (Marathi); રોહતક, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); ரொடாக், ஹரியானா (Tamil); రోహతక్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ರೋಟಕ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); റോത്തക്, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results