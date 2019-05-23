Rohtak Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Deepender Singh Hooda of INC Leading at 12:14 PM

live Status party name candidate name INC Deepender Singh Hooda INC Deepender Singh Hooda LEADING

Rohtak Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 105503 47.15% Deepender Singh Hooda Leading BJP 100945 45.11% Arvind Kumar Sharma BSP 7721 3.45% Kishan Lal Panchal JNKP 5836 2.61% Pradeep Kumar Deswal INLD 1258 0.56% Dharamvir IND 554 0.25% Vinay Nota 507 0.23% Nota IND 489 0.22% Rambir IND 202 0.09% Parveen Kumar SUCI 145 0.06% Jaikaran Mandauthi IND 140 0.06% Ram Kishan Sain IND 84 0.04% Satyavir Singh BPHP 77 0.03% Imran IND 71 0.03% Krishan PSP(L) 55 0.02% Manju Devi DSPD 52 0.02% Sukhbir IND 50 0.02% Inderjeet IND 37 0.02% Ashok Kumar AKAP 33 0.01% Rajbir

7. Rohtak is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.26% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Rohtak is 80.38%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Deepender Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,70,627 votes which was 16.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.93% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Deepender Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 4,45,736 votes which was 53.28% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 69.92% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.71% and in 2009, the constituency registered 65.62% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rohtak was: Deepender Singh (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,50,127 men, 7,17,381 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Rohtak is: 28.8333 76.6667Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रोहतक, हरियाणा (Hindi); রোহতাক, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); रोहतक, हरयाणा (Marathi); રોહતક, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); ரொடாக், ஹரியானா (Tamil); రోహతక్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ರೋಟಕ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); റോത്തക്, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam)