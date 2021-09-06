Rohtak Man Confesses to Killing Family Because They Opposed his Homosexuality

A man, who allegedly murdered four members of his family in Vijay Nagar Colony in Rohtak, on August 27, has now made fresh revelations, according to sources. Rohtak DSP Gorakhpal Rana on Sunday said that the killer, Abhishek, confessed to killing four people. He had shot his parents, sister and grandmother, because they opposed his homosexual relationship and his plans to undergo a gender change surgery, The Times of India reported.

Police said that Abhishek had been planning this murder for a long time. Since his father did not accept his decision to live with a male companion, he turned vengeful. He had stolen his father’s illegally obtained pistol several days ago. On August 27, he first shot his sister, who was sleeping in her room, then shot his grandmother after calling her on the pretext of showing her a guitar. After that, he took his mother to his room upstairs and shot her, making sure nobody heard the sounds by playing loud music on the speaker. He shot his father Bablu Pehelwan the last. His father, a wrestler, was watching a video on his mobile when he was shot by his son. He died after three bullets were pumped into his body.

According to reports, Abhishek had left a hotel at noon, had lunch at a Dhaba in Kharavad. He then returned home and killed four of his family members. He planned the entire thing in a way that nobody would suspect him. Abhishek also told the police the names of some hardcore criminals who had threatened his father’s life. Apart from this, he also tried to confuse the police by directing them to suspicious relatives of the family who had a bone to pick with them. However, after continuous interrogation for five to seven days, he finally confessed to committing the crime. The role of Abhishek’s boyfriend Kartik Latwal has also been investigated and no proof of his involvement in the murders has been found.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here