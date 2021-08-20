Rohtak Post Office Receives Over 25000 Parcels For Jailed Dera Chief

Thousands of birthday cards and Rakhi parcels for jailed Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh are flooding a local post office under Hisar postal division of Haryana. In the last 19 days the sub post office in Sidhani has received over 25000 parcels for Gurmeet Ram Rahim who is lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak district.

The controversial Dera Chief’s birthday falls on August 15 and this year Rakhabandhan festival is on August 22. The followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim observe the entire month of August as Avatar month.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Post Master, Sub Post Office Sidhani, said, “Dera devotees are seen standing in queues with white- and khaki-colored envelopes in their hands. From here, devotees from many villages of the area were sending congratulatory messages on the 54th birthday of the Dera chief lodged in Sunaria Jail.”

Chhinder Kaur Insan, a follower of Dera Chief said that ever since their guru went to Sunaria jail, he sends greetings and Rakhi every year. His birthday is in the month of August, so the whole month is celebrated as Avatar month.

On Sunday, a special delivery service has been started to deliver Rakhi. Seeing the influx, a total of 850 postmen and 2,190 Gramin Dak Sevaks are working to deliver rakhis.

Ranju Prasad, Chief Postmaster General of Haryana circle said, “From August 1 to 19, the postal department has delivered 2.95 lakh rakhis, whereas last year 2.78 lakh rakhis were delivered. This time the traffic from the postal department has increased by 25 percent as compared to last year”.

Dera chief was sentenced, in August 2017, to 20 years imprisonment for raping two of his women followers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here