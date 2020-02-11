Rohtas Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Rohtas Nagar (रोहतास नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East Delhi region and Shahdara district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Rohtas Nagar is part of 2. North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.3%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.1%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,10,832 eligible electors, of which 1,10,531 were male, 1,00,285 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rohtas Nagar in 2020 is 907.3.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Rohtas Nagar, there are a total of 3745 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,91,586 eligible electors, of which 1,01,777 were male, 89,793 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,409 eligible electors, of which 93,512 were male, 81,884 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,61,333 eligible electors, of which 86,309 were male, 75,024 female.

The number of service voters in Rohtas Nagar in 2015 was 6. In 2013, there were 5 and in 2008 there were 0.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Sarita Singh of AAP won in this seat by defeating Jitender Mahajan of BJP by a margin of 7,874 votes which was 5.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 45.96% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Jitender Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Mukesh Hooda of AAP by a margin of 14,943 votes which was 12.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.34% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Ram Babu Sharma of INC won in this seat defeating Alok Kumar of BJP by a margin of 13,243 votes which was 13.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.42% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 64. Rohtas Nagar Assembly segment of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Manoj Tiwari won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants. In 2013, 9 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 12 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rohtas Nagar are: Jitender Mahajan (BJP), Vipin Sharma (INC), Sarita Singh (AAP), Trivender (BSP), Manish Kumar (NYP), Sanjeev Kumar (AAPP), Anupam Sharma (IND), Pankaj Gupta (IND), Mukesh Babu Saxena (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 67.47%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 70.69%, while it was 68.92% in 2013. In 2008, 61.2% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -3.22%.

Rohtas Nagar

ROHTAS NAGAR, EAST DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 185 polling stations in 64. Rohtas Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 172. In 2013 there were 172 polling stations and in 2008, there were 163.

Extent:

64. Rohtas Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Shahdara district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 85 (Part) Mandoli EB No. 1-24 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 87 Ward No. 87 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 88 Ward No. 88 (Urban) and Gokal Pur (Census Town) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 89 (Part) EB 1-39 and 91-113. 4 municipal wards (Ashok Nagar, Ram Nagar, Rohtash Nagar, Welcome Colony) of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Rohtas Nagar is 4.61 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110031, 110032, 110093, 110095

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Rohtas Nagar is: 28°41'12.5"N 77°18'57.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Rohtas Nagar results.

