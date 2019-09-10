'Role and Importance of UNMOGIP Increased Dramatically': Pakistan Rakes Up Kashmir Issue Before UNSC

United Nations: Raking up the Kashmir issue, Pakistan has told the UN Security Council that it should explore options to strengthen its military observer group stationed in the region, besides closely monitoring the situation in Kashmir following New Delhi's revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Speaking at a Security Council debate on UN peacekeeping on Monday, Pakistan's envoy to the UN Maleeha Lodhi referred to India revoking Article 370.

The "role and importance" of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) has "increased dramatically" since the decision taken by India on August 5 that reconstituted Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

But India has maintained that the UNMOGIP, established in January 1949, has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control (LoC).

Lodhi said India's action to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status was "in flagrant violation of multiple Security Council resolutions".

Noting that the UNMOGIP plays a role in maintaining regional stability, she said, "It is important that the Council continues to closely monitor the situation, and also starts exploring options to strengthen the UNMOGIP, and ensure that India also allows it the requisite freedom of access and movement, in order for it to fulfil its mandate."

As of November 2018, the UNMOGIP has a total of 113 personnel, including 72 civilian staff and 41 Experts on Mission.

Lodhi also met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday over the Kashmir issue.

In a tweet, she said in her meeting with the UN Chief, she "underscored the urgency" of taking steps to deal with the situation in Kashmir.

