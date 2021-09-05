Role of Infosys in India's Development Crucial, 'Panchajanya' Not Mouthpiece of Sangh, Says RSS Amid Controversy

Sunil Ambekar, all-India publicity in-charge of RSS, on Sunday sought to distance the Sangh from the Panchajanya-Infosys controversy, saying the role of the IT giant in India’s development was critical. Admitting that there could be issues with the portals developed by the company, Ambekar said the magazine was not the official mouthpiece of the RSS and the views should be considered personal.

“As an Indian company, Infosys has made seminal contribution in progress of the country. There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchajanya in this context only reflects individual opinion of the author. Panchajanya is not mouthpiece of the RSS and the said article or opinions expressed in it should not be linked with the Sangh," Ambekar said on Twitter.

In an unprecedented attack on IT major Infosys, RSS-affiliated magazine Panchajanya alleged that the Bengaluru-based company may be deliberately trying to destabilise the Indian economy and accused it of helping ‘Naxals, Leftists and tukde tukde gang’. In its cover story titled “Saakh Aur Aaghaat” (Reputation and Harm), the weekly alleged that it was not the first time that Infosys had bungled a government project.

The Sangh-linked magazine was slamming Infosys for issues surrounding the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal and the new Income Tax portal of the government of India. The story alleges that both the portals and their problems vis-à-vis public interface and usage have led to a situation where trust in the government and its tax collecting system has been eroded.

Besides questioning Infosys’ work ethic, the Panchajanya article also alleges that there have been several accusations against the company for financing left-wingers, anti-nationalists, media portals and fact checking pages to create unrest in the country.

In August, the Ministry of Finance had summoned Salil Parekh, MD and CEO of Infosys, as the new IT portal continued to see glitches even 2.5 months after the launch. The portal was not accessible from August 21.

