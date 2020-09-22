Roma Issued With Loss For Using Ineligible Player

Rome (AP) Roma was issued a 3-0 loss to Hellas Verona by Serie A’s disciplinary judge on Tuesday for using an ineligible player. The match — the league opener for both teams — ended 0-0 on Saturday.

Midfielder Amadou Diawara started the match but was not listed on Roma’s 25-man team list. Diawara, who turned 23 in July, was no longer eligible for Roma Under-22s like last season. The game was Roma’s first under new owners, after the Texas-based Friedkin Group took control of the club from fellow American James Pallotta last month.

Also, Verona coach Ivan Juric was fined 5,000 euros (nearly $6,000) for having inferred directions to his team on multiple occasions even though he was suspended for the match. (AP) .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor