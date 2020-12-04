Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Plans Series On Bestseller 'Five Past Midnight In Bhopal'

Mumbai: Bollywood producer Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP will be developing a series adaptation of authors Dominique Lapierre and Javier Moro’s book about the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Titled “Five Past Midnight in Bhopal: The Epic Story of the World’s Deadliest Industrial Disaster”, the book was published in 2001.

It weave hundreds of characters, eyewitness accounts, and adventures into one thrilling human tapestry. The studio has bought the rights of the book and will produce the series in collaboration with Ramesh Krishnamoorthy’s Global One Studios. “Abreath-taking story, compellingly told… this story needs to be adapted for screen with the importance and scale as that of ‘Chernobyl’. A series that will keep you on the edge of your seat, touch your heart, provoke your anger and compassion,” Screwvala said in a statement. “It will challenge the determination and implementation of international policy while also celebrating the spirit of human endeavour against all odds. There isn’t a better time for this story to be told,” he added. Sanaya Irani Zohrabi, creative producer at RSVP, said the studio is currently in discussions with potential international showrunners, writers and directors for the project.

Over 15,000 people were killed after methyl isocyanate leaked from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) on the outskirts of the city on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984. More than five lakh people were affected in one way or the other due to the leak of the toxic gas. It is considered among the world’s worst industrial disasters.

