Roof of Differently-Abled Man’s House Collapses After Rain, Twice in a Year

The roof of a house collapsed in Machhrauli village in Haryana’s Panipat on Tuesday morning after rains continued to batter the district. No casualties took place in the incident as the family members, sensing cracks in the ceiling, had evacuated the house in time. Panipat district has been witnessing erratic showers for the last one week. While the rainy season has come as a relief for people reeling under intense heat, the owner of the house Mukesh has lost the roof over his head again.

Mukesh, who is differently-abled and unemployed, had lost his home last year too when the roof caved in following heavy rainfall. The villagers had financially helped him to rebuild the house, but Tuesday’s incident brought more troubles in his already difficult life.

Mukesh is somehow making ends meet with his kids while living in the dilapidated house. He has made multiple appeals to the local administration about his situation, but is yet to receive any government help. Mukesh claimed that the Prime Minister’s rural housing scheme has also failed to make an impact in his village.

Locals said the authorities have made an administrative committee to provide relief but there has been no progress.

Mukesh is not the lone victim of government lethargy in Panipat. A differently-abled woman is forced to live under a flyover with her mother. According to a Hindustan Times report, their temporary stay is barely 500 metres away from the mini-secretariat of Panipat. Both of them were abandoned by their respective husbands and even government help has not reached them.

The report claimed that despite government officials knowing about the mother-daughter duo’s condition, they continue to live in an unprotected environment. The 66-year-old mother, Kamala, is entitled to receive widow pension. Sanju is also eligible to get a monthly pension for being differently-abled.

