Roof of Under-Construction Building Collapses at Imphal Airport, 8 Workers Rescued
A team of Assam Rifles personnel rushed to the spot and undertook rescue operations. The labourers were taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.
Rescue operation underway at Imphal airport. (News18)
Guwahati: Eight workers were rescued by a team of Assam Rifles (AR) personnel after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed at the Imphal Tulihal airport on Wednesday evening. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.
Troops of the Tulihal Battalion of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) rushed to the site after being informed. The rescued workers were evacuated to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal. While seven of them are said to be conscious when rescued, the condition of one of the workers from Luker area in Imphal West is stated to be critical.
“The incident took place around 5:45pm when the roof of an under-construction cargo terminal building on the ground floor of the airport collapsed. The workers were engaged at the site when it happened,” said an AR official.
“An airway was made by the troops into the fallen debris to ensure inlet of air and a thorough search of the debris was also carried out by a sniffer dog of the battalion,” the official added.
Senior police officers along with the additional chief secretary of disaster management and Imphal airport director also reached the site. The space was being cleared of debris by the fire department at the time of filing the report.
