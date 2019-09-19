Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Roof of Under-Construction Building Collapses at Imphal Airport, 8 Workers Rescued

A team of Assam Rifles personnel rushed to the spot and undertook rescue operations. The labourers were taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

Karishma Hasnat | CNN-News18

Updated:September 19, 2019, 12:14 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Roof of Under-Construction Building Collapses at Imphal Airport, 8 Workers Rescued
Rescue operation underway at Imphal airport. (News18)
Loading...

Guwahati: Eight workers were rescued by a team of Assam Rifles (AR) personnel after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed at the Imphal Tulihal airport on Wednesday evening. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Troops of the Tulihal Battalion of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) rushed to the site after being informed. The rescued workers were evacuated to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal. While seven of them are said to be conscious when rescued, the condition of one of the workers from Luker area in Imphal West is stated to be critical.

“The incident took place around 5:45pm when the roof of an under-construction cargo terminal building on the ground floor of the airport collapsed. The workers were engaged at the site when it happened,” said an AR official.

“An airway was made by the troops into the fallen debris to ensure inlet of air and a thorough search of the debris was also carried out by a sniffer dog of the battalion,” the official added.

Senior police officers along with the additional chief secretary of disaster management and Imphal airport director also reached the site. The space was being cleared of debris by the fire department at the time of filing the report.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram