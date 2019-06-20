Rooftop Solar Panels at Aqua Line Metro Stations to Save Over Rs 4 Crore Annually
Currently, the NMRC is purchasing power from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) at Rs 6.81 per unit to meet its daily requirements.
Image for representation.
Noida (UP): Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is in the process of installing rooftop solar panels at its all 21 stations and power generation through these will help it save approximately Rs 4.37 crore annually, officials said Thursday.
Currently, the NMRC is purchasing power from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) at Rs 6.81 per unit to meet its daily requirements.
The cost per unit, once the energy is derived from the solar panels, will be Rs 3.25 per unit, which will result in a direct saving of Rs 3.56 per unit, the officials said.
"The estimated annual power generation expected by NMRC through solar panels is 1, 22, 89,754 kWh. The estimated solar capacity of the panels to be installed in the entire network, including the depot, is around 10.021 MWp out of which around 6.811 MWp will be from all 21 stations and 2.5 MWp will be from the depot," NMRC Executive Director PD Upadhyay said.
"Currently, the NMRC receives power supply from two sub-stations located at Sectors 83 and 148, each having a capacity of 6 MW," he said.
"The power generated from solar panels will meet all basic power requirements of the NMRC stations and depots. All generated power may not be consumed. The extra power will revert back to the grid instead of getting wasted," he said.
"The saved solar power in the grid, combined with the power from the sub-stations, may be used for the traction power supply," Upadhyay said.
The NMRC said it had already installed solar panels at nine of its 21 stations and had energised five stations -- Noida Sectors 50, 51, 76, Knowledge ParkII and Pari Chowk.
Apart from these, solar panels will be installed at the depot located in Greater Noida, the sub-station buildings of the depot and the parking lot of the staff quarters situated inside the depot premises by September this year, it said.
Upadhyay said all 21 stations of Aqua Line had been awarded the Green MRTS Platinum Rating under the elevated stations category by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).
"The NMRC has taken measures to adopt green building requirements and implemented green concepts in the design, construction and operation of this corridor. All stations have features like the conservation of natural resources, ensuring water efficiency, adoption of renewable energy, management of waste and commuter health and comfort," he added.
Built at Rs 5,503 crore, Aqua Line was launched on January 25 this year and connects twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, covering a distance of 29.7 km via 21 metro stations.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yuvraj Singh Set to Play for Toronto Nationals in GL T20 Canada
- This Cricket World Cup, New Zealander Jimmy Neesham's Dry Humour is the Real Winner
- Fans Want to Replace Donald Trump's Star with Carrie Fisher's on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Ranveer Singh Gets Legal Notice from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman
- Varun Dhawan, Dhanush Express Sadness After Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of ICC World Cup 2019
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s