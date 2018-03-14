English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rooftop Solar Panels to be Mandatory for Residential Buildings in Delhi Soon, Says L-G Anil Baijal
Addressing the CII Delhi State Annual Session and Business Conference, Anil Baijal said traffic congestion was one of the biggest issues being faced by the city apart from pollution.
File photo of Delhi L-G Anil Baijal. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday said the government will soon make it mandatory for cooperative housing societies to have solar panels on rooftops.
Addressing the CII Delhi State Annual Session and Business Conference, he said traffic congestion was one of the biggest issues being faced by the city apart from pollution.
There are more than 77 corridors affected by traffic jams on a daily basis in the national capital due to poor engineering and designing.
"We have made a two-fold plan - a constructive plan and a regulative plan. Through these plans, we will be able to tackle traffic congestion in 16 months. To reduce dust, we will start mechanized sweeping of roads soon," Baijal said.
PUC check of cars will now be linked with car insurance. Also, soon we will make it mandatory for cooperative housing societies to have solar panels on rooftops," he said.
The Lt Governor added that the government has started beautification of areas under flyovers as a part of which dedicated spaces will be given to artists to showcase their work of art.
Minister of Industry, Health and Power, Satyendar Jain said the government was planning to replace slums with high-rise apartments and give them to slum dwellers at no cost.
Encroachment is also one big issue that plagues Delhi. We are trying our best to remove encroachment from areas under our control," he said.
A radio campaign in collaboration with private FM channel Fever 104 FM called Delhi Positive was also launched at the occasion to give the city an optimistic and progressive identity.
