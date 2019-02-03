LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Rooster Held for 'Pecking' 5-yr-old Girl on the Cheek, Owner Pleads Cops to Imprison Her But Spare Her Pet

According to reports, the chicken was bought by the childless couple a year back for Rs 5.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
Rooster Held for 'Pecking' 5-yr-old Girl on the Cheek, Owner Pleads Cops to Imprison Her But Spare Her Pet
Photo for representative purpose only.
Bhopal: You might find it difficult to believe but this story is real. A couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri was detained and interrogated in a police station on charges that their pet chicken was repeatedly attacking their neighbour’s daughter.

According to a report in The Times of India, Poonam Kushwaha, the mother of a five-year-old child, lodged a police complaint in Shivpuri’s physical road police station against the adult male chicken for allegedly pecking the cheek of her minor daughter.

Kushwaha alleged that the chicken attacked her daughter, Radhika, four times in last five months and continued his attacks even after repeated warnings.

Following the plaint, police officials summoned Pappu Jatav and his wife Laxmi. On hearing the charges, the couple was terrified and volunteered to go to jail but insisted on saving the chicken’s life. Jatav and his wife said they had no children and the chicken was like their child.

“Put me in jail if you want to, but please don’t kill my rooster,” Laxmi said while sobbing inside the police station in reaction to a policeman jokingly suggesting the culling of the ‘troublemaker’ chicken. She claimed that she reared the chicken as her son.

According to reports, the chicken was bought by the childless couple a year back for Rs 5.

Finally, Pappu and his wife apologised to Kushwaha and her daughter and sincerely urged to spare their rooster’s life and give them another chance. Thankfully, no case was lodged and the couple was given a last warning and hence, allowed to return home with their chicken.

Quoting Constable Rachna Rana, the report said that the Jatav family had a compromise with the complainant after an apology, so no action was taken. “Pappu Jatav has promised that he will sell the rooster if it pecks someone ever again,” Rana added.



| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
