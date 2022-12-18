CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rooster Row in Bengaluru: Man Takes to Twitter to Complain About Bird's Crowing in Neighbour's Farm
1-MIN READ

Rooster Row in Bengaluru: Man Takes to Twitter to Complain About Bird's Crowing in Neighbour’s Farm

By: Akshara DM

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: December 18, 2022, 19:14 IST

Bengaluru, India

The complainant alleged that his neighbour ran a chicken and duck farm and the rooster kept crowing day and night. (Representational image: Reuters/File)

The man alleged that the bird’s crowing was disturbing him and his family, and making it difficult for his two-month-old baby to go to sleep

Upset with the constant crowing of his neighbour’s rooster, a man took to Twitter to complain to the police in Bengaluru.

The incident was reported from JP Nagar in Bengaluru, where a man tagged the city police complaining about how he was being disturbed by the rooster’s crowing and how it was becoming difficult for his two-month-old baby to go to sleep. Responding to the Twitter complaint, the police promised “necessary action”.

The man alleged that his neighbour ran a chicken and duck farm in the neighborhood and the rooster kept “crooning” day and night. Police replied to the tweet saying they had forwarded the complaint to the South Bengaluru deputy commissioner of police, promising necessary action.

“@blrCityPolice this man is running a chicken and duck farm right in our neighborhood and causing disturbance day and night due to crooning of rooster, our two months old toddler not able to sleep due to this,” read the tweet (sic).

Responding to the complaint, the owner of the farm said, “We have not purposely kept a rooster in our home to disturb others. We had a farm at a different place, from where we got the rooster to keep here for some time. Why do we need to take anyone’s permission to keep a rooster at home?”

first published:December 18, 2022, 19:11 IST
last updated:December 18, 2022, 19:14 IST