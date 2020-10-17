'Roots of Social Harmony Very Strong': On Tanishq Ad Controversy, Amit Shah Warns Against Overactivism

Responding to the controversy created by the Tanishq advertisement that showed an inter-faith couple, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said such small incidents cannot break India's social harmony and that its roots are very strong.

“The roots of social harmony are very strong. There have been many such attacks on it. The British tried to break this harmony, later the Congress also tried the same,” Shah said in an exclusive interview to Editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi.

An advertisement run by jewellery brand Tanishq earlier went viral -- it showed a Hindu woman married into a Muslim family and ready for her baby shower. Her in-laws are shown to have gone to great lengths to make their daughter-in-law feel comfortable -- by performing Hindu rituals.

The advertisement led to outrage among a large section who called for the brand to be banned and the ad to be dropped. #BoycottTanishq also trended on Twitter. Tanishq later pulled the ad after a few of its employees received death threats.

However, Shah warned against such types of "overactivism".

"Such small incidents cannot break the social harmony of our country. I believe there shouldn’t be any form of over-activism,” he added.