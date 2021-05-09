50,000 Medics Roped in, 2 New Hosps & Faster Tracking: Telangana CM Steps Up Covid Fight

Telangana government on Sunday has decided to rope in nearly 50,000 students who have recently completed MBBS for covid duty and reduce the burden on the medical frontline warriors amid the surge in infections in the state.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to invite applications for medical students qualified to treat covid-19 patients at a high-level Covid-19 review meeting on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan. In addition, Rao has instructed the medical and health officers to appoint doctors, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists and other paramedical staff immediately and utilise their services for the next two to three months.

He instructed that the medics be paid respectable salaries as the state should suitably recognise their valuable services amid crisis. He also called for these students to be given weightage marks when they are appointed for government jobs.

The chief minister urged doctors, qualified nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians, and paramedics to come forward and offer their services by applying at the govt’s official site.

The meeting was attended by Ministers T Harish Rao, E Dayakar Rao, State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Vinod Kumar, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Rizvi, CMO Special Officer (Covid) Rajasekhar Reddy, Health Director Sri Srinivas Rao, DME Ramesh Reddy, Kaloji Health University Vice-chancellor Karunakar Reddy, TSMSIDC MD Chandrashekhar Reddy, Technical Advisor Gangadhar and others.

Super speciality Hospitals at Warangal and Adilabad

Rao also instructed to immediately open two super speciality hospitals at Warangal and Adilabad with 250-bed capacity each. Medical and health staff should be appointed at Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal and RIMS Adilabad at the earliest, he said.

Principal Secretary (Finance) Sri Ramakrishna Rao was ordered to release Rs 28 Crore for the hospitals immediately. Rs 8 Crore under PMSSY allotted to Kakatiya Medical College and Rs 20 Crore to RIMS Adilabad.

Rao instructed officials to immediately take measures to appoint a total of 729 medical staff members — 363 staff for Warangal hospital and 366 staff for RIMS Adilabad.

The Chief Minister also inquired about oxygen, hospital beds, Remdesivir injections and other covid-19 supplies. The medical and health officials informed him that no shortage of oxygen supply and Remdesivir are available in the state. Other medicines and drugs including 7,393 beds in government hospitals — 2,470 oxygen beds and 600 ventilators beds.

Rao noted that Remdesivir injections should be made available in the private hospitals, too and instructed officials to take the required measures.

He also spoke to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and briefed him about the measures taken by the state government to contain the spread of covid-19 infections. The chief minister also suggested that the fast spreaders of the virus should be identified and be administered the vaccine at the soonest.

Vaccine guidelines should be relaxed so that the cab drivers, auto drivers, conductors, LPG gas cylinder suppliers, and workers who go out for daily jobs should be brought under a special category and be vaccinated, he said. The centre should look into this and help states curtail the major spread of the virus, he added.

The union health minister responded positively to the chief minister’s suggestions and assured him that he would discuss the matter with the prime minister.

