Rosera Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Rosera (Rusera, Rusera Ghat) (रोसड़ा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Samastipur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Samastipur. Rosera is part of 23. Samastipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.86%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,20,615 eligible electors, of which 1,69,976 were male, 1,50,411 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,95,959 eligible electors, of which 1,57,640 were male, 1,38,314 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,48,885 eligible electors, of which 1,31,504 were male, 1,17,381 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rosera in 2015 was 140. In 2010, there were 135.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Dr Ashok Kumar of INC won in this seat by defeating Manju Hazari of BJP by a margin of 34,361 votes which was 21.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.59% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Manju Hajari of BJP won in this seat defeating Pitamber Paswan of RJD by a margin of 12,119 votes which was 9.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.29% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 139. Rosera Assembly segment of Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Ramchandra Paswan won the Samastipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Samastipur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Rosera are: Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD), Manish Kumar (LJP), Raj Kumar Ray (JDU), Arjun Prasad Yadav (JAPL), Dileep Kumar Mukhiya (AAM), Bhanu Pandit (RJVP), Virendra Yadav (RSSD), Sanjeev Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 54.92%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.95%, while it was 51.39% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 318 polling stations in 139. Rosera constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 291. In 2010 there were 260 polling stations.

Extent:

139. Rosera constituency comprises of the following areas of Samastipur district of Bihar: Community Development Block Rosera; Gram Panchayats Phulhara, Lilhaul, Singhia-I, Singhia-II, Singhia-III, Mahen, Wari, Nirpur Bhaririya, Bangarahta, Hardiya, Mahra, Keothar of Singhia Community Development Block; Gram Panchayats Shankarpur, Jakhar Dharampur, Ghiwahi, Dasaut, Rahiar North, Rahiar South, Ballipur, Bandhar, Karain, Raniparti and Rajaur Rambhadrapur of Shivaji Nagar Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Samastipur.

Rosera seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Rosera is 264.4 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Rosera is: 25°49'07.7"N 86°04'26.0"E.

