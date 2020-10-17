News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Rotor Blade of Helicopter that Flew Ravi Shankar Prasad to Bihar Gets Damaged at Airport, Minister Safe

File picture of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The incident occurred after Prasad returned to Patna from Madhubani, where he had gone for campaigning for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The rotor blade of the helicopter that flew Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to a poll rally in Bihar was damaged at the Patna airport on Saturday after he disembarked from the aircraft, his office said.

The Bihar polls will be conducted in three phases starting October 28.

"News reports about accident of helicopter carrying Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad are not correct. He is safe and sound," the minister's office said in a tweet.

The Twitter handle of Prasad's office, @RSPrasad Office, said the rotor blade of the helicopter carrying the minister was damaged at the airport hangar after the dignitaries had already alighted and left.


