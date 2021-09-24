Route of Ranchi Rajdhani To Be Changed Before Durga Puja

Indian Railways will soon change the route of Ranchi Rajdhani Express train running between Ranchi and New Delhi. The announcement in this regard will be made ahead of Durga Puja. The train will now operate through the Lohardaga-Tori route as per the new route plan. It was a long pending demand from the locals of the area.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has given assurance regarding this to BJP MP from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth. According to the Railway Minister the timetable as per the revised route has already been prepared and the dates for running of the train will be announced soon. The Ranchi Rajdhani express will now run via Ranchi-Lohardaga-Tori-Chopan route.

The Railway Minister said, “The Ranchi Rajdhani Express train will run via Ranchi-Lohardaga-Tori-Chopan before Durga Puja and I will announce the dates soon. Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth was trying for this for a long time. Earlier this train used to arrive in Delhi via Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction and Tori, but from now it will run via Chopan. The Railway officials have already prepared the time table.”

Railway Minister Vaishnaw has also approved the operation of Ranchi-Deoghar Intercity train and Hatia-Patliputra Express trains. The trains will resume running soon. Both the passenger trains were the most convenient means of travel for a large number of locals of the state. But the operation of both these trains was stopped due to the restrictions following the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the railway sources the South-Eastern Railways had given permission to operate many trains in the last few days, but the decision for resuming operation of these two trains was not made yet.

