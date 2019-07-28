'Route to Make India $5 Trillion Economy Passes Through UP': Amit Shah Addresses Industrialists in Lucknow

Lucknow: A ceremony to realise investment worth Rs 65000 crore was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan in Lucknow. Speaking at the event, the Home Minister said, “The vision of PM Narendra Modi is to take make India one of three leading economies in the world and the route to make India a five trillion dollar economy passes through Uttar Pradesh.”

Amit Shah congratulated UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his tireless effort towards making UP most preferred investment destination of industrialists. He added that one of the biggest problems of the state, which is crime has been curbed during the two year rule of Yogi Adityanath, thus improving confidence in the investors.

Speaking on the occasion, the home minister said, “More than 25% of the Memorandum of Understanding signed during the UP Investors Summit have been realised on the ground and I congratulate UP CM Yogi Adityanath and his team for achieving this in such a short period of time.” He added that it is necessary to come over obstacles coming in way of economic development and this is why our government has emphasized on ease of doing business.

The event was attended by CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Ram Naik and other industrialists. The chief minister said, “The investment of Rs 65000 crores in the state will create around 3 lakh job opportunities for the youths in the state.”

PepsiCo India has announced investment around Rs 514 crore in Uttar Pradesh and announced setting up of Greenfield snacks manufacturing plant in the state. “UP is the largest potato producer in India and PepsiCo looks forward to mobilize the opportunity. We further intend to invest in creating storage capacity and cold chains in future,” said Ahmed Al Sheikh, CEO and President, PepsiCo India Holdings.

Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman of Medanta Group also announced a 1000 bed hospital in Lucknow and 700 bed facility hospitals in Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Allahabad. “We are soon going to inaugurate the 1000 bed facility in Lucknow and almost 15000 jobs will be created from it. Apart from this soon we will be laying foundation stone for 700 bed facilities in Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Allahabad to cater to the Eastern Uttar Pradesh,” said Dr Trehan.

Lulu Group also announced opening a shopping mall in Lucknow which would employ around 10,000 people. “We will also come up with two more malls in Varanasi and Noida”, said the chairman of the Lulu Group.

Chairman of Torrent Group also announced an investment of around Rs 6000 crores in the state which includes Rs 3000 crore for piped natural gas network. President and CEO of Samsung India HC Hong announced the ambition of transforming the Samsung factory in Noida into an export hub. Chairman of Tata sons N Chandrasekaran shared his vision of making India a five trillion economy along with the government.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said that the story of India’s development and transformation is linked to the development of Uttar Pradesh. “I know Amit Shah Ji since were 25 years old and the way he has taken forward his party, I am sure he will take our country to new heights as well. The state of Uttar Pradesh is rising under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath,” added Adani.