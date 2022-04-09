Routes of These Trains Connecting North UP, Uttarakhand Changed. Details Inside

The construction work to increase the height of the subway at Bareilly Cantt station of the Moradabad Division on the Northern Railway is currently underway. Hence, the route and schedule of many trains on April 9 and 10 towards Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been changed. Let’s take a look:

Howrah-Dehradun Express will start its journey on April 9 via Shahjahanpur-Pilibhit-Bareilly. According to the fixed route, this train reaches Bareilly from Shahjahanpur via Tilhar and Pitambarpur, but for now, it will run via Pilibhit.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Eastern Railway also shared information about some other trains passing through UP.

The route of these trains will be changed on April 9

12588 Jammu Tawi-Gorakhpur Express will commute via Saharanpur-Meerut City-Khurja-Kanpur Central-Lucknow. The train will not halt at Roorkee, Laksar, Moradabad, Bareilly, or Shahjahanpur stations.

15073 Singrauli-Tanakpur Express from Singrauli will commute via the converted route Shahjahanpur-Pilibhit. This train will not stop at Bareilly, Bareilly City, and Izzatnagar stations.

15909 Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Express running from Dibrugarh will commute on the converted route via Shahjahanpur-Pilibhit-Bareilly.

Change of route for these trains:

20506 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Express will commute via the changed route Ghaziabad-Kanpur Central-Lucknow. The train will not halt at Moradabad and Bareilly stations.

12204 Amritsar-Saharsa Express originating from Amritsar will run on the converted route via Ghaziabad-Kanpur Central-Lucknow. The train will not stop at Hapur, Moradabad Bareilly, and Hardoi stations.

15076 Tanakpur-Shaktinagar Express will run on the converted route via Pilibhit-Shajahanpur. This train will not stop at Izzatnagar, Bareilly City, and Bareilly stations.

Rescheduled:

15910 Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Express on April 9 will be at least 300 minutes late from Lalgarh, while 15128 New Delhi-Banaras Express running from New Delhi on April 10 has been rescheduled for 30 minutes on its route.

