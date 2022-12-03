Routine Order Renewed, No Fresh Bans in Mumbai: Cops Clarify After Reports of Restrictions

Mumbai Police clarified that the restrictions and bans in the city that hit the news on Friday are not part of any new order but is a routine order that gets renewed every 15 days.

On reports of restrictions under Section 144 being imposed in the city, Mumbai Police said it is an order which is renewed every 15 days and right now, it has been renewed till December 17, adding that the order for the next 15 days will be taken into consideration later and that no order yet which imposes curbs till January 2, a CNBCTV18.com report said.

“This is only a ‘jamao bandi’ from December 3 to 17 which is renewed every 15 days. Under this, the gathering of four-five people is prohibited," a police official said.

The Mumbai Police also issued a clarification stating, “Above are routine orders which are issued by Mumbai Police throughout the year," an official from the Mumbai Police was quoted as saying in the report.

On October 25 also the routine order of unlawful assembly under the Maharashtra Police Act was renewed, a copy of which got leaked, leading to a similar confusion.

Several reports also initially claimed on Friday that the Mumbai Police has imposed a “curfew" in order to ensure peace in the city and avoid any kind of disruptions in public order. It is to be noted that a routine order of restrictions were renewed and no curfew was imposed in the city.

