Row Erupts Between Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Over Disputed Angandwadi Centre

After an Andhra Pradesh minister met senior officials of Odisha’s Gajapati district administration and allegedly threatened them over the disputed Anganwadi Kendra, a fresh row has erupted between the two states over the child care centre.

Andhra Pradesh had been running the Anganwadi in Manikpatna in Gajapati district for several years but recently opened a temporary centre. After receiving the news, the local Gajapati officials reached the centre on September 5 and locked it. While Andhra Pradesh officials reached the centre on September 7 and protested the move.

Later, Seediri Appalaraju, Andhra Pradesh’s fisheries minister, arrived in Manikpatna with the police and administrative officials and allegedly threatened additional district magistrate, Gajapati, Sangram Sekhar Panda, that the Anganwadi was within the Andhra Pradesh jurisdiction and if the Odisha government will oppose, “we will destroy the Anganwadi Centre”.

Condemning the behaviour of the Andhra Pradesh minister and officials, Panda said, “Such an abusive behaviour will be brought to the attention of the state government and action will be taken in accordance with the law.” “Manikpatna was and will be in Odisha.”

Andhra Pradesh had repeatedly expressed opposition to the infiltration by Odisha locals who have reportedly been implicated in false cases.

