Row over Chhattisgarh CRPF Camp: Govt Team Holds Talks with Protesting Tribals in Silgar

As a protest by locals against a newly established Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Chhattisgarh’s Silgar area entered its 23rd day, a nine-member committee of public representatives reached the spot to hold talks with the dissenting tribal people.

Along with the district administration and police officials, the team met 10 people representing the protesters. Thousands of members of tribal communities from more than 20 villages have gathered in Silgar since May 14 to protest against the setting up of the security camp and related police action. On May 17, three people were killed in firing after protesters clashed with security forces.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had this week announced the visit of a fact-finding mission. The team consisting of Congress MLAs and the MP of Bastar division is expected to submit a report to the CM soon.

Ever since the security camp had been established, officials say Naxals were allegedly misleading locals and forcing them to protest as they were threatened by the increasing presence of government forces in the stronghold of the guerrillas. The Maoists or Naxals, who claim to be fighting for the rights of rural people and the poor, have battled government forces across several parts of India since the 1960s.

Korsa Soma, 65, of Silgar, said the land on which the camp has come up was his farm. On Thursday, he raised the issue with the fact-finding team.

Bijapur collector Ritesh Agarwal said the government committee has received a positive response from the protesters. “We asked them to send us a memorandum based on their needs. Many development problems have been solved. We have started working on making content and other features available to the community.”

Uika Basanti, the niece of Uika Bhima who was killed in the firing, said that she was paid compensation by the administration, which has been returned. Many locals maintained that the main demands of the villagers are to remove the camp, to take action against the people on duty that day, a judicial inquiry of the incident, etc.

While the lawmakers acknowledged that the protesters had made such complaints about the camp to top officials, they declined to comment on the deaths. The team promised the community members that they would have access to government facilities like drinking water and other health facilities.

“We want someone to lead, not just share their message with us. We do not need a safe place here,” said Ajay Karam, a protester.

The MLA of Bijapur, Bikram Mandavi, said that the nine-member committee headed by MP Deepak Baij held talks with the protesters for two and a half hours on Thursday. Mandavi said Baij finally sought a day’s time to inform the state administration about their demands and the developments.

The villagers have said that they will end their demonstration only after a written reply from the administration.

Tribal activist Soni Sori said the representatives of the government had spoken to the protesters and this was a positive development. She said that during the discussions, the villagers put forth their most important demands including the immediate removal of the Silgar camp.

“Also, an inquiry committee should be set up under a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the incidents of firing that killed tribal villagers, the police officer guilty of the firing incident should be prosecuted, the Anganwadi in the village, schools and hospitals should be opened," she said. For development work, contracts should be given to the villagers, and finally, before opening a security camp, permission has to be taken from the gram sabha, she added.

