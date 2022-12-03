Royal Bengal Tiger Spotted in Odisha's Debrigarh Sanctuary After Almost 5 Years

A Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT) has been spotted in the Sambalpur district Debrigarh sanctuary. The movement of the tiger was caught on camera during patrolling by the forest personnel. The sanctuary authorities are more concerned to collect information and its safety. Earlier in 2018, a tiger was spotted in the Debrigarh sanctuary.

The movement of the tiger was captured by the patrolling team camera on the 1st of December evening. The forest department has been alerted for its safety after the tigers entered the sanctuary. 12 teams have been deployed by the Hirakud Wildlife Department to monitor the movement of the tiger. The DFO has ordered the immediate arrest of poachers on sight while illegal entry into the sanctuary has been stopped.

Hirakud DFO Anshupragyan Das said that “we have spotted a Royal Bengal tiger in the sanctuary during the patrolling. Almost after five years, the tiger has been seen in the sanctuary. We are taking all the steps for the protection of tigers. 12 patrolling teams and 2 Tiger Monitoring teams have been formed to closely monitor the movement of the Royal Bengal tiger and CCTV has been installed in various places of sanctuary. The restriction has been imposed on illegal entry to Sanctuary and poachers are under surveillance"

It is being investigated whether the tiger was inside the sanctuary or came from another forest or neighboring Chhattisgarh. The forest authorities have taken it as a mission to protect the tigers.

