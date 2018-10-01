English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Royal Enfield Employees Resume Strike; Yamaha, MSI Workers' Stir Continues
The employees of India Yamaha are on strike since September 21 seeking reinstatement of dismissed employees while the MSI employees, who took to the protest a day later, are seeking recognition of their union.
The logo of Royal Enfield. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Chennai: The Royal Enfield employees resumed their agitation on Monday after the management laid down a rule forbidding workers to carry mobile phones inside the factory.
Sources within the Employees’ Union said that the workers couldn’t resume their duties on Sunday since the permanent employees were asked to deposit their mobile phones at the security office before entering the factory at Oragadam, which is about 45 km from here.
"We have been allowed with mobile phones for last five years,” Working People Trade Union Council and Royal Enfield Employees' Union Vice-President R Sampath said. “The condition by the management was not acceptable to us and from today we are resuming our protest.”
The Royal Enfield plant officials couldn’t be contacted to confirm the workers' claim.
There was a higher turnout of protestors today than before, he said. About 4,000 out of the total workforce of 6,000 employees were participating in the strike, which began on September 24 over non-confirmation of trainees on probation.
Royal Enfield, in a statement to the exchanges, said that the strike has affected its production and that the company has suffered a loss of over 10,000 units.
The factory, however, had said in a petition to the Madras High Court that it does not recognise the Royal Enfield employees union participating in the strike. After a four-day strike, the unions called it off based on an advisory letter from the state labour department. It remains to be seen on what the next course of action will be for the union on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, employees of India Yamaha Motor and Myoung Shin Automotive India in Oragadam belt, where a number of auto makers' factories are located, continued their strike Monday.
Nearly 700 workers in Yamaha staged sit-in protests in campus till September 26. The standoff at Yamaha intensified when the situation reached a deadlock after two workers were dismissed following their enthusiastic efforts to get their labour union registered.
The employees of India Yamaha, subsidiary of Japan-headquartered Yamaha Motor Corporation, are on strike since September 21 seeking reinstatement of dismissed employees while the MSI employees, who took to the protest a day later, are seeking recognition of their union.
With PTI inputs
Sources within the Employees’ Union said that the workers couldn’t resume their duties on Sunday since the permanent employees were asked to deposit their mobile phones at the security office before entering the factory at Oragadam, which is about 45 km from here.
"We have been allowed with mobile phones for last five years,” Working People Trade Union Council and Royal Enfield Employees' Union Vice-President R Sampath said. “The condition by the management was not acceptable to us and from today we are resuming our protest.”
The Royal Enfield plant officials couldn’t be contacted to confirm the workers' claim.
There was a higher turnout of protestors today than before, he said. About 4,000 out of the total workforce of 6,000 employees were participating in the strike, which began on September 24 over non-confirmation of trainees on probation.
Royal Enfield, in a statement to the exchanges, said that the strike has affected its production and that the company has suffered a loss of over 10,000 units.
The factory, however, had said in a petition to the Madras High Court that it does not recognise the Royal Enfield employees union participating in the strike. After a four-day strike, the unions called it off based on an advisory letter from the state labour department. It remains to be seen on what the next course of action will be for the union on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, employees of India Yamaha Motor and Myoung Shin Automotive India in Oragadam belt, where a number of auto makers' factories are located, continued their strike Monday.
Nearly 700 workers in Yamaha staged sit-in protests in campus till September 26. The standoff at Yamaha intensified when the situation reached a deadlock after two workers were dismissed following their enthusiastic efforts to get their labour union registered.
The employees of India Yamaha, subsidiary of Japan-headquartered Yamaha Motor Corporation, are on strike since September 21 seeking reinstatement of dismissed employees while the MSI employees, who took to the protest a day later, are seeking recognition of their union.
With PTI inputs
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar Pay Their Last Respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor
- MS Dhoni Takes Time Off Cricket to Play Charity Football in Mumbai
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
- Woman Shared Videos of a Stranger Following Her in Building. It Will Freak You Out.
- This Modified Ford Endeavour Monster SUV is Inspired From a DC Comics Supervillain
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...