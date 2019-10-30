RPF Constable Ancillary Final Result 2019 Declared at cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org, Direct Link
The RPF Constable Tradesman (Ancillary) final result 2019 and final cutoff marks were released by the Railway Protection Force on its official website cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has announced RPF Constable Ancillary final result 2019 on Wednesday, October 30. The RPF Constable Tradesman (Ancillary) final result 2019 and final cutoff marks were released by the Railway Protection Force on its official website cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their RPF Recruitment Result 2019 from the official website. Candidates should keep their RPF Constable admit card handy while checking their score.
Candidates can check the RPF Constable Ancillary Final merit list 2019 here and RPF Constable Ancillary Final Cut off list 2019 here
The Railway Protection Force will summon the selected candidates for medical examination. A notification regarding the medical examination will be sent on the registered mobile number and email address of the candidates whose names have appeared on RPF Constable Ancillary merit list.
RPF Constable Ancillary final result 2019: How to check score
Step 1: Visit the official website cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org
Step 2: Look for Final Merit List of Constable (Ancillary) and click on it
Step 3: Click on Group E
Step 4: A PDF will open on a new tab, look for your name in that list
Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference
