RPF Constable Ancillary Result 2019: Merit List Out; Check at cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org

RPF Constable Ancillary Result 2019 | The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has declared the RPF Constable Ancillary Result 2019 today. The Railway Protection Force declared the RPF Constable Ancillary Result 2019 on its official website cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org.The RPF Constable Ancillary Result 2019 is published and formulated by the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force. Candidates can also check and download the merit list 2019 or RPF Constable Ancillary Result 2019 from rpfonlinereg.org. A total of 1,31,565 candidates have qualified for the written test. They are eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).RPF Constable Ancillary Result 2019: Step Check your RPF Constable ScoresStep 1: Visit the official website cpanc.rpfonlinereg.orgStep 2: Click on the tab ' RPF Constable Ancillary Result 2019'Step 3: On redirected new window, you have to enter the required details in order to view your '2019 RPF Constable Ancillary Result'Step 4: Download 'RPF Constable Ancillary Result 2019' in PDF format.Candidates are suggested to keep the downloaded 'RPF Constable Ancillary Result 2019' safely and also take a print out as it will be required for future reference.In the absence of timely communication regarding medical test schedule, candidates can contact at the helpline number - 011- 2365234 or 9717636302 for assistance. Also, you can visit the below address-Control Room, 6th Battalion, RPSF, Dayabasti, Delhi.