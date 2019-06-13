RPF Constable Call Letter 2019 Released at rpfonlinereg.org, Download Here via Direct Link
The computer-based test for the selection of constable (Ancillary) 798 vacancies for namely these posts - water carrier, safaiwala, washerman, barber, mali, tailor, cobbler was held in February and March.
Image for Representation
RPF Constable Call Letter 2019 Released | The Railways Protection Force (RPF) has released the call letter for qualifying candidates of RPF Constable Entrance examination 2019. The computer-based test for the selection of constable (Ancillary) 798 vacancies for namely these posts - water carrier, safaiwala, washerman, barber, mali, tailor, cobbler was held in February and March.
The RPF Constable Call Letter 2019 was published on the Railway Protection Force (RPF)/ Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) website rpfonlinereg.org (http://rpfonlinereg.org/). The RPF Constable Call Letter 2019 was issued for participation of shortlisted candidates in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) rounds.
All qualifying candidates are required to download their RPF Constable PET Admit Card 2019 , RPF Constable PMT Admit Card 2019 from this online window https://cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org/call_letter.html hosted by the Railways Protection Force
RPF Constable Call Letter 2019: Step to take printout of PET/PMT e admit card
Candidates can download their admit card for PET/PMT rounds under Group A, B,E by following the steps given below-
Step 1- Visit the Railways Protection Force’s official website rpfonlinereg.org
Step 2- Search for a tab saying RPF Constable PET Admit Card 2019
Step 3- Click on the link and on the new window enter your RPF Constable 2019 exam credentials
Step 4- Hit the login button and the RPF Constable Call Letter 2019 will be displayed on the screen.
Take a printout of RPF Constable PET call letter 2019, RPF Constable PMT call letter 2019 as you have to show it during subsequent selection round. Take the RPF Constable Call Letter 2019 on the assigned day for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).
