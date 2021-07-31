RPF Constable Saves Woman From Being Run Over By Train, Video Goes Viral

Not all superheroes wear capes. An incident at a Secunderabad railway station proved this saying to be true. A woman was rescued from the jaws of death at the Secunderabad station in Telangana by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable who appeared just in time. On Friday, the woman was trying to board a moving train when her foot slipped and she went tumbling right under the coach. At that precise moment, the constable who was passing by displayed immense courage and pulled the woman out from under the train.

The whole incident was captured by the CCTV installed at the railway station. The video shows a woman walking on the platform. After a while, the train parked there starts to leave. The woman tries to catch this train by frantically running after it. She manages to get on board momentarily but after that she loses her balance and slips on the rail tracks.

#WATCH | Telangana: A constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a woman from falling under moving train in Secunderabad. (30.07) pic.twitter.com/evlanew8op— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

The video went viral on social media, and people are full of praises for the RPF jawan. A few users said that only young people can display this kind of bravery which involves saving someone else’s life by risking their own.

Earlier this month, a similar incident was reported from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. A man was trying to get down from a train which was just leaving the Prayagraj station. His legs got caught in the gap between the train and the platform as he was being dragged by the speeding Brahmaputra Special. A RPF jawan who was on duty acted swiftly and pulled the man out into the platform.

The act impresses Internet users. Piyush Goyal, who was the Railway Minister then, praised the courage of the RPF jaman and shared the video on Twitter.

प्रयागराज स्टेशन पर चलती ट्रेन से उतरने का प्रयास कर रहे यात्री की जान RPF कर्मचारी की सतर्कता ने बचायी। चलती ट्रेन से उतरने का प्रयास जानलेवा साबित हो सकता है। आपका ऐसा व्यवहार आपके परिवार के लिये दुख का बड़ा कारण बन सकता है। नियमों का पालन करें, और सुरक्षित रहें। pic.twitter.com/kkHuRVPs07 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 2, 2021

The fact remains that we should be extremely careful while boarding and getting down from a train.

