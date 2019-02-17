English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CRPF Jawan's 10-Year-Old Daughter Faints During Last Rites; 'Amar Rahe' Echoes Across 7 UP Districts
Union minister Smriti Irani, who represented the Union government at the funeral, consoled the family and said the prime minister has promised the nation that the perpetrators of the attack will be punished.
Image for representation (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Lucknow: The 10-year-old daughter of a CRPF jawan, who died in a suicide attack in Pulwama, fainted during his funeral in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
Supriya, Pradeep Singh Yadav's daughter, was rushed to a hospital for primary treatment and was discharged after an hour.
Yadav's other daughter, a two-and-a-half-year-old kid, appeared unaware of the developments around her, as people raised slogans praising the courage of her father.
Yadav was one of the 40 CRPF men killed when a member of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group rammed his explosives-laden vehicle in the bus he was travelling to Kashmir Valley to join duty.
The atmosphere was similarly sombre during the funeral of the other CRPF jawans in Maharajganj, Agra, Mainpuri, Unnao, Kanpur Dehat and Chandauli districts in the state.
Tens of thousands of people across Uttar Pradesh raised slogans praising the bravery of the fallen soldiers and hailing the motherland.
The soldiers' families demanded the ministers and administration officials attending the funerals to bring the people responsible for the ghastly attack to justice.
In Kanpur Dehat, the slogan "Shaheed Shyam Babu Amar Rahe" was raised as his mortal remains were consigned to flames by his brother, Kamlesh, in their native village Nonari.
Babu's family demanded that Pakistan be given a befitting reply for the attack.
Union minister Smriti Irani, who represented the Union government at the funeral, consoled the family and said the prime minister has promised the nation that the perpetrators of the attack will be punished. The deaths of the jawans will not go waste, she stressed.
A road in the area is being named after Shyam Babu, officials said.
Government officials, politicians and thousands of members of the general public joined the funeral procession of soldier Kaushal Kumar Rawat in Karhari village in Agra.
Rawat's final journey began at 9 am and his daughter Apoorva, who works in an airline company in Delhi, hoped her father's sacrifice would not go in vain.
Members of the family have offered land in the village for a memorial for Rawat.
Rawat was posted in Siliguri in West Bengal and was transferred to Srinagar, where he would have joined duty on Thursday.
Agra city observed a 'bandh' against the Pulwama tragedy. Shops and other businesses remained closed and people took out rallies, raising slogans against Pakistan.
In Deoria district, slain CRPF jawan Vijay Maurya's wife Vijay Laxmi demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visit the family and only then she would allow the funeral to take place.
UP minister Anupama Jaiswal and other leaders tried to convince her but she refused.
In Unnao, CRPF jawan Ajit Kumar Azad's mortal remains were consigned to flames by his brother Ranjit.
As soon as his body reached his home in Loknagar area, residents gathered to pay their last respects and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. People showered flower petals on the roads during Azad's final journey. UP minister Brijesh Pathak, Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit along with other leaders paid homage to the braveheart.
In Maharajganj, the last rites of CRPF constable Pankaj Tripathi were done at Trimohan Ghat in Harpur Bailhiya village.
When Tripathi's body, draped in tricolour, reached his village, people followed it to his home and raised the slogan "Pankaj Tripathi Amar Rahe".
"My son was coming soon to meet me, but it seems that something else was written in my fate. Now I can never meet my son," his mother said, struggling to hold her tears.
Tripathi's brother Subham said, "Time has come to take revenge."
Union minister Shiv Pratap Shukla assured the villagers, "India will give a befitting reply to Pakistan's cowardly act."
"We have ended our trade ties with the country and soon the prime minister will take more actions," Shukla said, referring to India's withdrawal of the Most-Favoured Nation status to Pakistan.
In Mainpuri, CRPF jawan Ram Vakeel's son consigned his mortal remains to flames amid slogans praising his courage.
UP minister Satyadev Pachauri and police and administration officials attended the funeral in Vakeel's native village Vinayakpur.
In Chandauli, Awadhesh Yadav's last rites were done on the banks of river Ganga. His father, Harikesh Yadav, lit the funeral pyre.
Awadhesh Yadav, a native of Bahadurpur village, had returned to join his duty three days before the attack.
His mother has cancer and he is survived by wife and a son.
Uttar Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey, the Lok Sabha MP from Chandauli, visited the residence of the martyred soldier and paid his tributes.
Congress leader Shailendra Singh said, "Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke to Harikesh Yadav, father of Awadhesh. She consoled him and said that in the hour of sadness, she is with the family of the martyr, and soon may come to meet them."
The state government has announced Rs 25-lakh ex-gratia each and a job to one family member of the 12 CRPF personnel from the state killed in the attack.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Supriya, Pradeep Singh Yadav's daughter, was rushed to a hospital for primary treatment and was discharged after an hour.
Yadav's other daughter, a two-and-a-half-year-old kid, appeared unaware of the developments around her, as people raised slogans praising the courage of her father.
Yadav was one of the 40 CRPF men killed when a member of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group rammed his explosives-laden vehicle in the bus he was travelling to Kashmir Valley to join duty.
The atmosphere was similarly sombre during the funeral of the other CRPF jawans in Maharajganj, Agra, Mainpuri, Unnao, Kanpur Dehat and Chandauli districts in the state.
Tens of thousands of people across Uttar Pradesh raised slogans praising the bravery of the fallen soldiers and hailing the motherland.
The soldiers' families demanded the ministers and administration officials attending the funerals to bring the people responsible for the ghastly attack to justice.
In Kanpur Dehat, the slogan "Shaheed Shyam Babu Amar Rahe" was raised as his mortal remains were consigned to flames by his brother, Kamlesh, in their native village Nonari.
Babu's family demanded that Pakistan be given a befitting reply for the attack.
Union minister Smriti Irani, who represented the Union government at the funeral, consoled the family and said the prime minister has promised the nation that the perpetrators of the attack will be punished. The deaths of the jawans will not go waste, she stressed.
A road in the area is being named after Shyam Babu, officials said.
Government officials, politicians and thousands of members of the general public joined the funeral procession of soldier Kaushal Kumar Rawat in Karhari village in Agra.
Rawat's final journey began at 9 am and his daughter Apoorva, who works in an airline company in Delhi, hoped her father's sacrifice would not go in vain.
Members of the family have offered land in the village for a memorial for Rawat.
Rawat was posted in Siliguri in West Bengal and was transferred to Srinagar, where he would have joined duty on Thursday.
Agra city observed a 'bandh' against the Pulwama tragedy. Shops and other businesses remained closed and people took out rallies, raising slogans against Pakistan.
In Deoria district, slain CRPF jawan Vijay Maurya's wife Vijay Laxmi demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visit the family and only then she would allow the funeral to take place.
UP minister Anupama Jaiswal and other leaders tried to convince her but she refused.
In Unnao, CRPF jawan Ajit Kumar Azad's mortal remains were consigned to flames by his brother Ranjit.
As soon as his body reached his home in Loknagar area, residents gathered to pay their last respects and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. People showered flower petals on the roads during Azad's final journey. UP minister Brijesh Pathak, Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit along with other leaders paid homage to the braveheart.
In Maharajganj, the last rites of CRPF constable Pankaj Tripathi were done at Trimohan Ghat in Harpur Bailhiya village.
When Tripathi's body, draped in tricolour, reached his village, people followed it to his home and raised the slogan "Pankaj Tripathi Amar Rahe".
"My son was coming soon to meet me, but it seems that something else was written in my fate. Now I can never meet my son," his mother said, struggling to hold her tears.
Tripathi's brother Subham said, "Time has come to take revenge."
Union minister Shiv Pratap Shukla assured the villagers, "India will give a befitting reply to Pakistan's cowardly act."
"We have ended our trade ties with the country and soon the prime minister will take more actions," Shukla said, referring to India's withdrawal of the Most-Favoured Nation status to Pakistan.
In Mainpuri, CRPF jawan Ram Vakeel's son consigned his mortal remains to flames amid slogans praising his courage.
UP minister Satyadev Pachauri and police and administration officials attended the funeral in Vakeel's native village Vinayakpur.
In Chandauli, Awadhesh Yadav's last rites were done on the banks of river Ganga. His father, Harikesh Yadav, lit the funeral pyre.
Awadhesh Yadav, a native of Bahadurpur village, had returned to join his duty three days before the attack.
His mother has cancer and he is survived by wife and a son.
Uttar Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey, the Lok Sabha MP from Chandauli, visited the residence of the martyred soldier and paid his tributes.
Congress leader Shailendra Singh said, "Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke to Harikesh Yadav, father of Awadhesh. She consoled him and said that in the hour of sadness, she is with the family of the martyr, and soon may come to meet them."
The state government has announced Rs 25-lakh ex-gratia each and a job to one family member of the 12 CRPF personnel from the state killed in the attack.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: Watch Out For The Priyanka Chopra-produced Firebrand on Netflix
- Katrina Kaif Turns Up for Gully Boy Screening Despite Injury. See Pics
- Real-Life Rare Black Panther Found Near 'Wakanda' May Not Be The First Sighting In 100 Years
- Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Heart-shaped Mangalsutra Over Mustard Outfit on Streets of London
- Messi’s Young Fan From Afghanistan Appeals for Help After Threats from Taliban
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results