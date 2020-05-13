INDIA

1-MIN READ

RPF Personnel Who Visited Railway Ministry Tests Positive for Covid-19, Contacts Being Traced

Representational Image: AP

RPF Director General Arun Kumar said that the RPF personnel had visited the railway ministry office a week ago.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, who visited the railway ministry office a week ago, has tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday.

RPF Director General Arun Kumar told IANS, "One of our force personnel today tested positive for Covid-19."

He said that the RPF personnel had visited the railway ministry office a week ago. As per standard protocol, contact tracing of the people whom he met has been initiated.

Kumar further said that till date 70 RPF personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 out of which 30 have been cured.

