RPF RPSF SI Result Declared, Click Here to Know More

The list of shortlisted candidates for Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) and sub-inspector recruitment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) is now available on the official website of RPF https://si2.rpfonlinereg.org/home.html. E and F group candidates, who have cleared the written exam and shortlisted will have to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document verification (DV).The names for the candidates shortlisted for North East Frontier railway is there in Group E. Group F has the list of male candidates shortlisted for Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). All the tests will be held in the last week of February. A detailed schedule will be released soon.

Group E list has names for the candidates shortlisted for North East Frontier railway, and the Group F list has the male candidates shortlisted for Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF).From Group E, a total of 424 candidates have qualified for PET, PMT and DV and from Group F 645 candidates have qualified.In the official website of CRPF, the full list of candidates has been published and the name of shortlisted candidates can be checked from http://constable2.rpfonlinereg.org./ and https://si1.rpfonlinereg.org/home.html. Call letter of Group C candidates of Eastern Railway, East Central Railway, South Eastern Railway and East Coast Railway, and Group D candidates of Northern Railway, North Eastern Railway, North Western Railway and North Central Railway can also be downloaded.1. Go to the official website of RPF and RPSF – si2.rpfonlinereg.org or constable2.rpfonlinereg.org 2. Click on the link - Candidates shortlisted for PET, PMT and DV3. Click on Group E or Group F4. A PDF file with the names of the shortlisted candidates will appear.5. Download and take a print out.