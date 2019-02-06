English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RPF RPSF SI Result Declared, Click Here to Know More
A total of 2,084 candidates appeared for the RPF and RPSF Sub-Inspector post.
The list of shortlisted candidates for Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) and sub-inspector recruitment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) is now available on the official website of RPF https://si2.rpfonlinereg.org/home.html. E and F group candidates, who have cleared the written exam and shortlisted will have to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document verification (DV).
The names for the candidates shortlisted for North East Frontier railway is there in Group E. Group F has the list of male candidates shortlisted for Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). All the tests will be held in the last week of February. A detailed schedule will be released soon.
RPF RPSF SI result: The list of shortlisted candidates for sub-inspector recruitment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) has been released in the official website of RPF – si2.rpfonlinereg.org.
The candidates from Group E and F, who have cleared the written exam and have been shortlisted, will have to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document verification (DV).
Group E list has names for the candidates shortlisted for North East Frontier railway, and the Group F list has the male candidates shortlisted for Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF).
From Group E, a total of 424 candidates have qualified for PET, PMT and DV and from Group F 645 candidates have qualified.
In the official website of CRPF, the full list of candidates has been published and the name of shortlisted candidates can be checked from http://constable2.rpfonlinereg.org./ and https://si1.rpfonlinereg.org/home.html.
Call letter of Group C candidates of Eastern Railway, East Central Railway, South Eastern Railway and East Coast Railway, and Group D candidates of Northern Railway, North Eastern Railway, North Western Railway and North Central Railway can also be downloaded.
How to check RPF RPSF SI result
1. Go to the official website of RPF and RPSF – si2.rpfonlinereg.org or constable2.rpfonlinereg.org
2. Click on the link - Candidates shortlisted for PET, PMT and DV
3. Click on Group E or Group F
4. A PDF file with the names of the shortlisted candidates will appear.
5. Download and take a print out.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results