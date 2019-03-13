English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RPF SI 2018: Cut off Marks Out at si.rpfonlinereg.org. How to Check
Candidates who had taken any of these exams must visit official site of RPF at si.rpfonlinereg.org for Group wise cut off marks.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RPF SI 2018 | Railway Protection Force & Railway Protection Special Force put out the cut off marks for Sub Inspector exam for all groups, Group A, B, C, D, E and F on Wednesday. Candidates who had taken any of these exams must visit official site of RPF at si.rpfonlinereg.org for Group wise cut off marks.
The RPF SI 2018 cut off marks are different for all groups for Male and Female candidates. The Railway Police Force conducted the examination from December 19, 2018, to January 19, 2019, in various states across the country.
How to Check RPF SI 2018 Cut off marks
Step 1. Visit the official site of RPF at rpfonlinereg.co.in.
Step 2. Click on SI link available on the page.
Step 3. A new page will open where Cut off marks for SI will be flashing on the right-hand side of the screen.
Step 4. Click on it and you will be redirected to the Cut off page.
Step 5. Check the cut off marks for each Group.
Direct link to check
A total of 1102 vacancies of SI will be filled, out of which 819 candidates are male and 301 female candidates.
The RPF SI 2018 cut off marks are different for all groups for Male and Female candidates. The Railway Police Force conducted the examination from December 19, 2018, to January 19, 2019, in various states across the country.
How to Check RPF SI 2018 Cut off marks
Step 1. Visit the official site of RPF at rpfonlinereg.co.in.
Step 2. Click on SI link available on the page.
Step 3. A new page will open where Cut off marks for SI will be flashing on the right-hand side of the screen.
Step 4. Click on it and you will be redirected to the Cut off page.
Step 5. Check the cut off marks for each Group.
Direct link to check
A total of 1102 vacancies of SI will be filled, out of which 819 candidates are male and 301 female candidates.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to go on Sale Today From 12 PM: Price, Specifications And More
- They May Get Married in Future: Jackie Shroff Addresses Tiger-Disha's Romance Rumours
- As Soon As Kalank Teaser Dropped, Hilarious Memes Took Over the Internet
- 'Be Prepared for the Worst' - Ponting Warns Smith & Warner on Return
- Will Rohit Shetty Make a Female Cop Film to Complete His 'Singham' Universe? His Response
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results