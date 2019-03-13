LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
RPF SI 2018: Cut off Marks Out at si.rpfonlinereg.org. How to Check

Candidates who had taken any of these exams must visit official site of RPF at si.rpfonlinereg.org for Group wise cut off marks.

News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
RPF SI 2018: Cut off Marks Out at si.rpfonlinereg.org. How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
RPF SI 2018 | Railway Protection Force & Railway Protection Special Force put out the cut off marks for Sub Inspector exam for all groups, Group A, B, C, D, E and F on Wednesday. Candidates who had taken any of these exams must visit official site of RPF at si.rpfonlinereg.org for Group wise cut off marks.

The RPF SI 2018 cut off marks are different for all groups for Male and Female candidates. The Railway Police Force conducted the examination from December 19, 2018, to January 19, 2019, in various states across the country.

How to Check RPF SI 2018 Cut off marks
Step 1. Visit the official site of RPF at rpfonlinereg.co.in.

Step 2. Click on SI link available on the page.

Step 3. A new page will open where Cut off marks for SI will be flashing on the right-hand side of the screen.

Step 4. Click on it and you will be redirected to the Cut off page.

Step 5. Check the cut off marks for each Group.

Direct link to check
A total of 1102 vacancies of SI will be filled, out of which 819 candidates are male and 301 female candidates.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
