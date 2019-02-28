English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RPF SI 2018 Written Exam Result Declared, Group A PET/PMT Admit Card Released at si2.rpfonlinereg.org
The RPF SI written exam result was released on the official website at si2.rpfonlinereg.org. The RPF SI admit card for the Group A PET/PMT has also been released with the RPF SI written result.
(Image: News18.com)
RPF SI 2018 Exam Result | Railway Police Force has declared the RPF SI written exam result on Wednesday. The RPF Sub-Inspector (SI) Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D written exam results were released on the official website at si2.rpfonlinereg.org.
Those who clear the examination will now be eligible to appear for the Physical Measurement Test and Physical Endurance Test or PMT/PET. The Document Verification process will also be conducted along with the PMT/PET.
The RPF SI recruitment process is being conducted for 819 Male SI vacancies and 301 Female SI vacancies.
The RPF SI admit card for the Group A PET/PMT has also been released with the RPF SI written result.
How to Check the RPF SI 2018 Result:
Step 1. Visit the official recruitment portal of RPF SI at si2.rpfonlinereg.org
Step 2. Click on the tab that says ‘Candidates shortlisted for PMT, PET, and DV’.
Step 3. Now, click on this direct link to see the shortlisted candidates.
Step 4. Click on the relevant group.
Step 5. The PDF with the list of all the candidates who have cleared the exam will appear on your screen. Download it for future reference.
The Railway Police Force has been conducting the RPF SI recruitment process for Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D, Group E, and Group F.
The RPF issued a notification in June 2018 and the application process went on until July 2, 2018.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
