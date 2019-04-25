English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RPF Sub Inspector Result 2019 Declared on si2.rpfonlinereg.org
Although the RPF SI Result 2019 is declared today, the schedule for RPF SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is not yet announced by the RPF on its website.
RPF SI Result 2019 | The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released RPF Sub Inspector Result 2019 today on si2.rpfonlinereg.org. The RPF SI Result 2019 was announced by the RPF and RPSF on its official website.
The declared SI- RPF Merit List 2019 published by the RPF has shortlisted candidates on the basis of their scores gained in the written test.
RPF SI Result 2019: Steps to Check your RPF Sub Inspector 2019 Score
Step 1: Visit the official website si2.rpfonlinereg.org
Step 2: Click on the tab ' RPF SI Result 2019' and you will be redirected on new window
Step 3: Enter the required details in order to view your ‘RPF SI Result 2019’
Step 4: Download ‘RPF SI Result 2019’ in PDF format and also take a print out as it will be required for future reference.
Although the RPF SI Result 2019 is declared today, the schedule for RPF SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is not yet announced by the RPF on its website. It is expected that soon after the declaration of RPF SI Result 2019, key information regarding RPF SI medical exam date and venue will be communicated shortly at the candidate’s registered mobile number and email ID.
In the meanwhile, candidates whose names are included in the RPF SI Result 2019 are required to download the attestation form.
