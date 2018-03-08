RPSC 2nd Grade Answer Keys Released for Senior Teacher Exam 2015, Raise Objections Between March 13-15

RPSC 2nd Grade Answer Keys for Senior Teacher Exam 2015 have been released today by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.RPSC had organized the competitive examination for recruitment of 2nd Grade Senior Teachers (Special Education) in February 2018 for various subjects including Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Urdu, Science, Maths and General Knowledge.Candidates who had appeared for the same can now download respective Answer keys by following the instructions given below.: Visit the official website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/: Under 'News and Events' tab, click on the Answer Key you wish to download: A pdf will open that will carry the correct Response Number given for each Question Number.: Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further reference- https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/newsHowe to raise objection for RPSC 2nd Grade Answer Keys for Senior Teacher Exam 2015?RPSC will accept objections from 13th to 15th March 2018 and candidates can make representations by paying a fee of Rs 100 for each objection and by presenting supporting documentation from authoritative sources. Candidates need to login with their Application ID, Date of Birth and Registered Mobile Number at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/examobjection.Interested candidates can read the notification for Raising Objections here:https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PressNotes/53171BF6-493C-4B13-831D-8D4D6418503E.pdf