English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RPSC 2nd Grade Answer Keys Released for Senior Teacher Exam 2015, Raise Objections Between March 13-15
RPSC had organised the competitive examination for recruitment of 2nd Grade Senior Teachers (Special Education) in February 2018 for various subjects including Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Urdu, Science, Maths and General Knowledge.
RPSC will accept objections from 13th to 15th March 2018.
RPSC 2nd Grade Answer Keys for Senior Teacher Exam 2015 have been released today by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC had organized the competitive examination for recruitment of 2nd Grade Senior Teachers (Special Education) in February 2018 for various subjects including Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Urdu, Science, Maths and General Knowledge.
Candidates who had appeared for the same can now download respective Answer keys by following the instructions given below.
How to download RPSC 2nd Grade Answer Keys for Senior Teacher Exam 2015
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2: Under 'News and Events' tab, click on the Answer Key you wish to download
Step 3: A pdf will open that will carry the correct Response Number given for each Question Number.
Step 4: Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/news
Howe to raise objection for RPSC 2nd Grade Answer Keys for Senior Teacher Exam 2015?
RPSC will accept objections from 13th to 15th March 2018 and candidates can make representations by paying a fee of Rs 100 for each objection and by presenting supporting documentation from authoritative sources. Candidates need to login with their Application ID, Date of Birth and Registered Mobile Number at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/examobjection.
Interested candidates can read the notification for Raising Objections here:
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PressNotes/53171BF6-493C-4B13-831D-8D4D6418503E.pdf
Also Watch
RPSC had organized the competitive examination for recruitment of 2nd Grade Senior Teachers (Special Education) in February 2018 for various subjects including Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Urdu, Science, Maths and General Knowledge.
Candidates who had appeared for the same can now download respective Answer keys by following the instructions given below.
How to download RPSC 2nd Grade Answer Keys for Senior Teacher Exam 2015
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2: Under 'News and Events' tab, click on the Answer Key you wish to download
Step 3: A pdf will open that will carry the correct Response Number given for each Question Number.
Step 4: Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/news
Howe to raise objection for RPSC 2nd Grade Answer Keys for Senior Teacher Exam 2015?
RPSC will accept objections from 13th to 15th March 2018 and candidates can make representations by paying a fee of Rs 100 for each objection and by presenting supporting documentation from authoritative sources. Candidates need to login with their Application ID, Date of Birth and Registered Mobile Number at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/examobjection.
Interested candidates can read the notification for Raising Objections here:
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PressNotes/53171BF6-493C-4B13-831D-8D4D6418503E.pdf
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: From Turning Brothels Into Classrooms to Adventure Biking: 7 Women Who are Breaking the Barrier
- Karan Johar's Cryptic Tweets Hint at Insensitive Media Coverage of Sridevi's Demise, Irrfan Khan's Illness
- Discus Thrower Seema Punia to be Dope-tested by NADA
- International Women's Day: Female Stylists Behind Bollywood Star's Impeccable Looks
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV